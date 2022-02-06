Over 101,000 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 101,815 people are treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of 6 February, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of COVID-19.

According to the commission, 9,754 COVID-19 patients are staying at hospitals, while 92,061 are receiving outpatient treatment across the country.

425 patients are in critical condition, 158 are in extremely severe condition and 95 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 4,826 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 1,270,954 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,156,981 people recovered from the novel coronavirus.