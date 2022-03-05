Over 106 thou receive COVID-19 boosters in Kostanay rgn

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - 342 thousand Kostanay region residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 106 thousand received booster shots, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the health office of Kostanay region, as part of the fight against the coronavirus infection the region has deployed 1,650 infectious diseases and quarantine beds, which are 12% and 14% occupied, respectively.

The region has so far received a total of 558,390 doses of the first component of anti-coronavirus vaccines and 558,930 doses of the second component, as well as 5,000 doses of Sputnik Light vaccine as boosters.

The first component of COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to 357,970 residents or 60.1% of the eligible population and both components to 342,465 residents or 57.5% of the eligible population in Kostanay region.

As of March 3, in total, 106,175 people have been revaccinated against the coronavirus infection in Kostanay region. The first shot of Comirnaty vaccine has been given to 11,909 people, including 178 pregnant women, 2,135 nursing moms, and 9,586 teens, and the second shot to 9,082 people, including 117 expectant mothers, 1,691 nursing mothers, and 7,274 teens.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.



