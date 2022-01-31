Over 106 thou women receive one shot of Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 106,088 women have been administered the first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

512,089 teenagers, 25,705 pregnant women and 80,383 nursing mothers have been administered the first shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan.

The second shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been received by 267,523 teens, 15,837 pregnant women, and 45,265 nursing women.

Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 7,491 cases of and 12,080 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.