    11:16, 05 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Over 107 thou COVID-19 patients receive treatment in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 107,600 people are under COVID-19 treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry.

    Of the 107,600 COVID-19 patients under treatment, 29,623 are in-patients and 77,977 are out-patients.

    Countrywide, the number of COVID-19 patients in severe condition stands at 1,832, in critical condition – 471, and on artificial lung ventilation – 202.

    Notably, the country has reported 7,792 cases of and 7,276 recoveries from the coronavirus infection over the past day.

    16 areas of the country are in the «red zone» in terms of the COVID-19 spread.


