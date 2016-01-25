Over 109 thousand people employed in N Kazakhstan’s SMEs

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM More than 109 thousand people are employed in North Kazakhstan SMEs today, the regional statistics department says.

“As of January 1, 2016, the region had over 34 thousand of small and medium enterprises. Among them 80.4% are individual entrepreneurs, 8.2% are agricultural farms, 11% are legal entities and 0.4% are medium legal entities,” an official statement reads.

In 2015, the small and medium enterprises of the region manufactured products to the amount of more than 224 bnl tenge. The volume of output rose by 7.1% compared to the previous year.

