Over 11, 000 international students study at Kazakh medical universities

At today’s 7th meeting of the SCO Healthcare Ministers, Kazakh Healthcare Minister Akmaral Alnazarova said over 11, 000 international students are studying at Kazakh medical universities, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Annually Kazakhstan grants government scholarships for the nationals of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Azerbaijan.

As of today, over 69,000 students, including 11,000 foreign students, pursue higher education at the medical universities of Kazakhstan. She stressed Kazakhstan emphasizes health services and manpower development. There are eight medical universities and 17 scientific research institutes and centres in Kazakhstan.

As earlier reported, the 7th meeting of the SCO Healthcare Ministers kicked off in the Kazakh capital. Those attending are set to approve the action plan for the development of cooperation of SCO member states in healthcare for 2025-2027.