Over 11,000 Kazakhstanis to vote in constitutional referendum abroad

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 11,000 Kazakhstanis staying abroad are set to cast their votes in the upcoming referendum this Sunday, Ambassador-at-large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Zhalgas Adilbayev said Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

To this end, according to Zhalsgas Adilbayev, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs set up 65 polling stations in 52 foreign countries.

The representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed that there are some 11,350 nationals of Kazakhstan abroad who are eligible to vote in the constitutional referendum.

Asked about the voters affected by the horrific situation in Ukraine, Zhalgas Adilbayev confirmed there are no polling stations in the country, but those Kazakhstanis who are willing to vote can do that in Poland.

«You are all well aware of the situation in Ukraine,» said the Ministry’s Ambassador-at-large, adding that Kazakhstan did its best to repatriate its nationals from the territory of Ukraine. «Those Kazakhstanis who are still there can vote in Warsaw. If there is a chance, they can come well in advance and vote,» he noted.

Staff of the Kazakh Embassy in Ukraine and their families will vote in Warsaw, he added.