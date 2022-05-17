EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:10, 17 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Over 11 mln Kazakhstanis enrolled to vote in referendum

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over 10,000 stations are set to open to hold a referendum, Kazinform reports.

    «As of today, there are 10,013 referendum stations across Kazakhstan. As of May 15, some 11,722,536 people were included in the list of voters eligible to take part in the republican referendum,» Сhairman of the Central Election Commission Nurlan Abdirov told the sitting of the Central Election Commission.

    He stressed the need to work thoroughly on the issues concerning recruiting sign language interpreters, special taxi services, and other necessary measures for the convenience of people with disabilities.

    Abdirov urged all people to once again check their voting places and registration status.

    As earlier reported, the President of Kazakhstan decreed to hold the republican referendum on June 5, 2022.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Elections Referendum Society Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!