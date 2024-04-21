EN
    10:43, 21 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Over 11 settlements at risk of flooding in W Kazakhstan

    Photo credit: Kazakh Emergencies Ministry

    Over 11 settlements are at risk of flooding in West Kazakhstan as the Ural River level rises, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry’s press service.

    Kazakh Emergencies Minister Chingis Arinov visits each village and inspects flood embankments.

    Within two days the Minister visited Burlin, Yanvartsevo, Rubezhinskoye, Ozernoye, Volodar, Baikonys, Zhaiyk and other villages. Since the beginning of floods, the region built over 100 km of embankment dams.

