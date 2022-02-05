Over 110,000 treated for coronavirus in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 110,876 people are treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of 5 February, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of COVID-19.

According to the commission, 9,950 COVID-19 patients are staying at hospitals, while 100,926 are receiving outpatient treatment across the country.

430 patients are in critical condition, 161 are in extremely severe condition and 86 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 5,721 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 1,266,128 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,143,107 people recovered from the novel coronavirus.