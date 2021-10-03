Over 110.1M COVID vaccine jabs administered in Turkey to date

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Turkey has administered over 110.16 million coronavirus vaccine jabs since the country launched an immunization drive in January, according to official figures released on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

More than 53.9 million people have been given a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while around 44.9 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

According to the data, some 86.99% of Turkey’s adult population has now received at least one dose of a two-shot vaccine.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to more than 10.4 million people.

The ministry recorded 27,973 new coronavirus cases, 203 fatalities, and 22,110 recoveries over the past 24 hours.

As many as 352,162 virus tests were done in the past day.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 4.79 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 234.4 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US’ Johns Hopkins University.