Over 110 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 110 new COVID-19 cases has registered in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Another 114 cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded countrywide, including 10 in Nur-Sultan city, 64 in Almaty city, 2 in Shymkent city, 1 in Turkestan region, 1 in Karaganda region, 3 in Zhambyl region, 5 in Mangistau region, 1 in Kyzylorda region, 2 in Almaty region, and 25 in Aktobe region.

A total of 3,785 coronavirus cases have so far been detected across Kazakhstan, including 679 cases in Nur-Sultan city, 1,240 cases in Almaty city, 206 cases in Shymkent city, 100 cases in Akmola region, 147 cases in Aktobe region, 144 cases in Almaty region, 161 cases in Atyrau region, 23 cases in East Kazakhstan region, 143 cases in Zhambyl region, 163 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 153 cases in Karaganda region, 50 cases in Kostanay region, 209 cases in Kyzylorda region, 62 cases in Mangistau region, 146 cases in Pavlodar region, 30 cases in North Kazakhstan region, and 129 cases in Turkestan region.

940 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus infection and another 25 people have died in Kazakhstan.