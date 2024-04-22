Over 110 summer house communities in Uralsk flooded

116 summer house communities in the floodplain of the River Ural are inundated, Kazinform News Agency reports.

2,073 families or 6,888 people live at those summer houses in Uralsk, deputy governor of West Kazakhstan Kaliyar Aitmukhambetov said.

As earlier reported, 1,920 homes were flooded in six districts and the city of Uralsk. Owners of 902 homes returned.

Of which 276 homes were condemned as unfit for people to live in, 74 are subject to master overhaul.

75,962 pupils in 108 schools shifted to online learning. 161 evacuation centers were opened in the region. Since the beginning of the floods 13,380 people, including 5,748 children, were evacuated to safer places. Currently, 2,363 people are staying at 14 temporary shelters and provided with food and medical assistance.

Photo credit: Uralsk akimat

The risk of flooding remains at 84 settlements in Uralsk city, Akzhaiyk, Borlinskiy, Baiterek, and Terekty districts along the River Ural. A dam 135 km long and 2-4.5 m wide has been built there since April. 1.1 million sandbags were laid. 1,336 pieces of equipment were deployed in dam fortification efforts.

Above 7,000 people and 3,500 military are involved in mitigating flood aftermath.

According to the emergencies department, 13,044 summer cottages are flooded. 10,647 people, 1,919 pieces of equipment, 213 motor pumps, 194 floating crafts, and 5 helicopters are deployed in rescue and flood relief operations.