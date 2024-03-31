EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:08, 31 March 2024 | GMT +6

    Over 11,000 people evacuated from flood-hit areas: how Government dealing with floods

    Floods
    Photo credit: press service of the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry

    Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov chaired a meeting of the republican operational headquarters coordinating flood management activities and measures taken to mitigate the consequences of high-water season, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the government’s press service.

    Kazakh Government
    Photo credit: press service of the Kazakh Government

    Recently appointment Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev was named as deputy head of the operational headquarters. The operational headquarters also includes members of the President’s Executive Office, heads of central and local government authorities.

    Kanat Bozumbayev
    Photo credit: press service of the Kazakh Government

    Ministers and akims (governors) of the regions delivered reports on the measures taken to step up flood management activities and how the President’s instructions are implemented locally.

    It was reported that over 11,300 people had been evacuated from the flood-affected areas. 5,456 people are currently staying at temporary accommodation centers.

    Floods
    Photo credit: press service of the Kazakh Government

    The governors briefed members of the operational headquarters how they are handing the aftermath of massive floods, dealing with flooded roads and bridges, pumping out water, providing food packages and pharmaceuticals.

    It was added that water reservoirs and rivers in the regions of Kazakhstan vulnerable to floods are constantly monitored.

    Nurzhan Nurzhigitov
    Photo credit: press service of the Kazakh Government

    The Government is expected to earmark necessary funds for flood mitigation efforts after President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev criticized it for flawed response to floods at the extraordinary session on March 30.

    Tags:
    Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Government of Kazakhstan Regions Floods in Kazakhstan Natural disasters
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Author
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!