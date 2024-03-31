Over 11,000 people evacuated from flood-hit areas: how Government dealing with floods

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov chaired a meeting of the republican operational headquarters coordinating flood management activities and measures taken to mitigate the consequences of high-water season, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the government’s press service.

Photo credit: press service of the Kazakh Government

Recently appointment Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev was named as deputy head of the operational headquarters. The operational headquarters also includes members of the President’s Executive Office, heads of central and local government authorities.

Ministers and akims (governors) of the regions delivered reports on the measures taken to step up flood management activities and how the President’s instructions are implemented locally.

It was reported that over 11,300 people had been evacuated from the flood-affected areas. 5,456 people are currently staying at temporary accommodation centers.

The governors briefed members of the operational headquarters how they are handing the aftermath of massive floods, dealing with flooded roads and bridges, pumping out water, providing food packages and pharmaceuticals.

It was added that water reservoirs and rivers in the regions of Kazakhstan vulnerable to floods are constantly monitored.

The Government is expected to earmark necessary funds for flood mitigation efforts after President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev criticized it for flawed response to floods at the extraordinary session on March 30.