Over 111,000 Kazakhstanis rescued from flooded areas in Kazakhstan

Rescuers have evacuated 111,194 people including 39,222 children in Kazakhstan since the onset of flooding period, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Flood-relieve efforts involve 33,334 people and 4,066 vehicles as well as 835 water pumps, 275 boats and 11 aircraft.

9.5 million cubic meters of water were pumped out. 2.2 million sandbags and 1.2 million tons of inert materials were prepared.

“5,400 houses, 1,607 household territories and 2,035 summer houses remain flooded in five regions. Water was pumped out from 3,503 houses and 2,157 households,” Yerassyl Saipash, chief officer of the Civil Defense Committee of the Ministry of Emergencies, said a briefing today.

State of emergency of local scale was declared in settlements of Aktobe, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Akmola, Karaganda, Atyrau, North Kazakhstan and Ulytau districts.