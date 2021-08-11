Over 112,000 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,808 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in Kazakhstan as of August 11, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, in total 112,843 people are treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan. 30,181 patients are staying at hospitals, while 82,662 are receiving outpatient treatment.

1,808 patients are in critical condition, 451 are in extremely severe condition and 215 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 7,657 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 656,777 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 540,850 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus across the country.