Over 112 thou teens receive two shots of Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 112,529 teenagers have been administered the second shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the commission, 275,853 teenagers, 19,572 pregnant women and 47,647 nursing mothers, have been given the first shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan.

The second shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 112,529 teens, 7,436 pregnant women, and 19,043 nursing women.

It bears to remind that Kazakhstan authorized Pfizer vaccine use in teenagers aged 12-17, pregnant women and nursing mothers. Kazakhstan began vaccinating with Pfizer on 15 November 2021.

Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 480 cases of and 576 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.