Over 115.16M coronavirus vaccine shots given in Turkey to date

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Turkey has administered over 115.16 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January, according to official figures released on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Over 55.14 million people have been given a first vaccine dose and more than 48.04 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to more than 10.94 million people.

The ministry recorded 26,217 new cases, 217 fatalities, and 27,663 recoveries over the past day.

As many as 351,184 virus tests were done over the past 24 hours.

The number of cases per 100,000 people stands at 292.33 in the metropolis of Istanbul, which is home to nearly one-fifth of Turkey's population, latest data showed.

The figure is 374 in the capital Ankara and 47.99 in the Aegean province of Izmir.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 4.94 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 243.16 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US’ Johns Hopkins University.​​​​​​​