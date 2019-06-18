Over 117,000 applicants to participate in Unified National Testing 2019

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today, at the Government's session, Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov informed the Cabinet members of the situation with the Unified National Testing in 2019, Kazinform reports.

"117,242 candidates have applied for the UNT this year. 96,000 of them or 72% are 2019 school graduates. 20% are the graduates of colleges and foreign education institutions of previous years," the Minister said.

According to him, the UNT has been held in Kazakhstan for 16 years. "As many as 1.8 million applicants have participated in it over this period. This year, the UNT will be held from June 20 to 30," he reminded.



Head of the Government Askar Mamin commissioned the governors of the regions to take control over the UNT organization. The Ministry of Education and Science was entrusted with the task to coordinate the work of all testing venues. The governmental authorities were commissioned to ensure safety of the UNT participants.