    09:36, 30 October 2020 | GMT +6

    Over 120 beat coronavirus in Kazakhstan in 24 hrs

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, 128 people in Kazakhstan have recovered from the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    The biggest number of COVID-19 recoveries has been reported in Nur-Sultan city and East Kazakhstan region – 31 and 24, respectively.

    6 patients have been released after making full recoveries in Almaty city, 7 – in Atyrau region, 2 – in Zhambyl region, 1 – in West Kazakhstan region, 22 – in Karaganda region, 8 – in Kostanay region, 4 – in Pavlodar region, and 23 – in North Kazakhstan region.

    Nationwide, the total number of COVID-19 recoveries has climbed to 106,187.


