21:51, 04 February 2022 | GMT +6
Over 120 COVID-19 cases registered in Atyrau region in one day
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Atyrau region has reported 124 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day, compared to 600 daily COVID-19 cases registered last week, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The press service of the healthcare department of Atyrau region confirmed in a statement that of 124 COVID-19 cases 83 were detected in Atyrau city and 19 – in Zhylyoisk district.
Of recently confirmed COVID-19 cases, 78 patients had symptoms of the coronavirus infection, while 46 people had no symptoms at all. 473 people fully recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
4,934 COVID-19 patients are treated at home and over 250 people are treated for COVID-19 at infectious facilities of the region.
Currently, Atyrau region is located in the high-risk ‘red’ zone in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.