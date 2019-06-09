Over 120 Kazakhstanis vote in presidential election in The Hague

THE HAGUE. KAZINFORM - The citizens of Kazakhstan were able to cast their votes in the snap presidential election 2019, Kazinform reports.

The polling station №282 was unveiled at the Kazakh Embassy in the Netherlands starting from 7:00 am local time.



According to Chairman of the ballot commission Ruslan Urazalin, over 120 Kazakhstanis took part in the voting in The Hague. Those are Kazakhstani students, tourists, diplomats and members of their families.



17 Kazakhstani parathletes who are currently in the Netherlands also cast their votes there.