Over 120 thou COVID-19 patients under treatment in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 120,864 people are under COVID-19 treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevenation of the spread of COVID-19.

Of 120,864 COVID-19 patients under treatment, 27,666 are in-patients and 93,198 are out-patients.

Countrywide, the number of COVID-19 patients in severe condition stands at 1,832, in critical condition – 550, and on artificial lung ventilation – 262.

Notably, Kazakhstan has added 6,040 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection. 8,501 people have beaten the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day.