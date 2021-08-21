11:50, 21 August 2021 | GMT +6
Over 122 thou COVID-19 patients receive treatment in Kazakhstan
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 122,875 people are under COVID-19 treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry.
Of the 122,875 COVID-19 patients under treatment, 30,128 are in-patients and 94,747 are out-patients.
Countrywide, the number of COVID-19 patients in severe condition stands at 1,920, in critical condition – 549, and on artificial lung ventilation – 224.
Notably, the country has logged 7,117 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 6,951 more Kazakhstanis have beaten the virus.