EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:50, 21 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Over 122 thou COVID-19 patients receive treatment in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 122,875 people are under COVID-19 treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry.

    Of the 122,875 COVID-19 patients under treatment, 30,128 are in-patients and 94,747 are out-patients.

    Countrywide, the number of COVID-19 patients in severe condition stands at 1,920, in critical condition – 549, and on artificial lung ventilation – 224.

    Notably, the country has logged 7,117 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 6,951 more Kazakhstanis have beaten the virus.

    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!