Over 122 thou COVID-19 patients receive treatment in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 122,875 people are under COVID-19 treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry.

Of the 122,875 COVID-19 patients under treatment, 30,128 are in-patients and 94,747 are out-patients.

Countrywide, the number of COVID-19 patients in severe condition stands at 1,920, in critical condition – 549, and on artificial lung ventilation – 224.

Notably, the country has logged 7,117 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 6,951 more Kazakhstanis have beaten the virus.