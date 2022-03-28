Over 123,000 get Pfizer vaccine in Almaty region

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Coronavirus vaccination campaign is underway in Almaty region, Kazinform reports.

As of March 28, 2022, some 1,017,131 people that is 84.8% of eligible adults were given the 1st shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 940,246 or 78.4% fully completed the vaccination cycle.

Locals can choose which vaccine to get. QazVac, Sinopharm VeroCell и Comirnaty (Pfizer) vaccines are available currently for vaccination in the region.

As of today, 123,168 people, including 101,930 teens, 4,348 pregnant women and 16,801 nursing moms were vaccinated against coronavirus. 265,195 received both shots.

Now there are 318 vaccination sites in the region.