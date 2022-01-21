Over 124,000 treated for coronavirus in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 124,744 people are treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of January 21, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of COVID-19.

According to the commission, 8,929 COVID-19 patients are staying at hospitals, while 115,815 are receiving outpatient treatment across the country.

396 patients are in critical condition, 88 are in extremely severe condition and 57 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 16,284 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 1,117,160 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 980,844 people recovered from the novel coronavirus.