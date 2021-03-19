Over 126,000 people have registered in vaccination waiting room in Slovakia

BRATISLAVA. KAZINFORM - More than 126,000 people have registered in the so-called vaccination waiting room since Wednesday (March 17), Finance Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO), who has been temporarily tasked with managing the Health Ministry, said at a press conference on Thursday, a day after the opening of the waiting room, noting that the first are already receiving invitations, TASR reports.

According to Heger, the waiting room is already running at full speed. He pointed out that in this application it is not the speed that matters, but the age factor. «Vaccination is key,» noted the acting health minister, adding that the point of the waiting room is mainly in comfort. «If there are no free dates, then the applicant goes to the waiting room and after opening the date he is invited to be vaccinated via an SMS message or e-mail,» said Heger. This information is delivered to the applicant no later than 48 hours before the inoculation. The deputy head of the Health Ministry added that people can apply either through the website or via the phone line.

Investments, Regional Development and Informatisation Minister Veronika Remisova (For the People) said that she wants the process of allocating vaccination dates to be fair, adding that other functionalities will be gradually added to the system to make it a modern system.

Both further stated that the waiting room service is still evolving and that new vaccination centres, which are to be set up, will be gradually added to it.