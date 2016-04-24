Over 13,000 people to run in 5th Almaty Marathon (PHOTO)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The 5th Almaty Marathon has kicked off near the park of the First President in Almaty this morning.

Over 13,000 participants registered to participate in the jubilee charity marathon.

Participating in the event are Kazakhstani citizens of different ages, professions, foreign guests, celebrities, athletes, including Olympic champions Aleksandr Vinokurov, singer Kairat Nurtas, actress Aruzhan Dzhazilbekova and many others.

Akim (mayor) of Almaty city Bauyrzhan Baibek also came to the event to show his support for healthy lifestyle.

"As you can see, more and more Kazakhstanis turn to healthy lifestyle. This event has become truly international," mayor Baibek told journalists.

