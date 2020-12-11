Over 13,800 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 13,818 people, including 999 children, continue to receive treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

3,862 patients are staying at hospitals, 9,956 are receiving outpatient treatment. 237 patients are in critical condition, 32 are in extremely severe condition and 43 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had registered 836 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.