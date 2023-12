NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The third repatriation from the Polish city of Katowice to Kazakhstan with Kazakhstani evacuees from Ukraine on board landed at the airport in Nur-Sultan city, Kazinform reports.

The third repatriation flight took off from the Polish city of Katowice at 9:55 pm and landed at the airport in Nur-Sultan city at 2:54 am, carrying 131 passengers, including 20 kids.