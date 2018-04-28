Over 130 participants from 22 countries competing at Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiad in Minsk

MINSK. KAZINFORM More than 130 participants from 22 countries are competing at the 52nd International Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiad held in Minsk on 23-28 April, Sergei Rakhmanov, Chairman of the Council of the Republic's Standing Commission for International Affairs and National Security, Head of the Belarusian Chemistry Community, Doctor of Chemistry, told BelTA.

Sergei Rakhmanov met with representatives of the diplomatic missions, team leaders and the organizers of the Olympiad. Sergei Rakhmanov noted that the capital is hosting the Olympiad for the third time. This time the Olympiad has brought together the biggest number of participants. It is the only Olympiad that has not ceased to exist after the collapse of the Soviet Union. It welcomes more and more young chemists. In the past only 15 countries participated in the Olympiad. Now this number has increased to 22. The Olympiad features representatives of a wide range of countries, including Ukraine, Saudi Arabia, and Croatia. Despite strong competition Belarusian participants traditionally achieve great results. "The Olympiad unites the countries and nations not under political slogans but under scientific and educational ones. The event brings countries closer. The situation is tense in the world. The relations between many countries are strained. There are many disagreements among them. This event has no room for confrontation. We see a full understanding here, which facilitates scientific and educational development," said Sergei Rakhmanov. He stressed that Moscow State University plays an important role in strengthening the relations between the universities of post Soviet Union countries. Sergei Rakhmanov drew attention to the fact that the international Olympiad is held under the aegis of the government and that leaders of different countries including Belarus understand the importance of science and international cooperation in the area, BelTA reports.