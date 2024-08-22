Over 13,000 foreigners work in Kazakhstan

The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan has indicated that 13,835 foreign nationals are currently employed in the country, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The majority of foreign employees are specialists and skilled workers, with 5,097 and 538 individuals, respectively. Additionally, 559 foreigners are employed as managers and deputies. There are 2,502 individuals working as heads of structural subdivisions. Furthermore, 1,860 individuals are engaged in seasonal work.

A total of 1,806 employers in Kazakhstan have hired foreign nationals. These individuals represent 3.2% of the total number of employees at these companies.

The majority of foreign nationals are employed in construction (4,825 people), agriculture (1,895 people), administrative work (1,577 people), mining (1,377 people), and manufacturing (1,351 people).

The largest numbers of foreign nationals are from China (4,248 people), Uzbekistan (1,956 people), Türkiye (1,146 people), and India (1,066 people).