Over 135 thou COVID-19 patients under treatment in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 135,590 people are under COVID-19 treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Out of the total COVID-19 patients under treatment, 10,283 are being treated as in-patients and 125,307 as out-patients.

Countrywide, the number of COVID-19 patients in severe condition stands at 446, in critical condition – 168, and on artificial lung ventilation – 84.

Notably, the country’s daily COVID-19 cases have surged to 7,149 in the past 24 hours. 12,783 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.