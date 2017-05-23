Over 136,000 students to graduate from Kazakhstani schools in 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM More than 136,000 students are graduating this year from Kazakhstani schools, Kazinform reports.

According to the Ministry of Education and Science, over 90,800 of them are the students of Kazakh-language schools and 39,300 are the students of the Russian-language schools.



South Kazakhstan region has the biggest number of school leavers this year - over 34,000. Then come Almaty region - around 14,700 and Almaty city - more than 10,000.



As the local education authorities informed, 6,280 school graduates are the candidates for Altyn Belgi (gold medal) award which is presented for distinguished results in studies.



95,340 Kazakhstani school leavers have applied for Unified National Testing which will start on June 20 and will last till July 1, 2017.



School leaving certificates will be awarded from June 10 to 20, 2017.