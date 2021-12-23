Over 14,000 flu cases recorded in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan sanitary doctors noted a seasonal spike in acute respiratory viral infections, Kazinform reports.

Since the start of the epidemiological season there were detected 14,390 flu cases with morbidity rate of 2662,3 per 100,000 population. It grew by 42% as compared to the previous season.

491 people with flu were admitted to the hospitals. Out of which 12 are pregnant women and 145 toddlers under one year old. Two cases of type flu A were recorded in Petropavlovsk. Last year there were no such cases.

As the chief sanitary doctor of the region Asset Zhumatayev said registration and spike in flu cases prove that wearing of masks in public is crucial.

Notably, 90,558 people or 16.5% of population got flu shots.