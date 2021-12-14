Over 14,000 teens get Pfizer vaccine both shots

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread updated vaccination rates of teens, pregnant and breastfeeding moms in Kazakhstan as of December 13, Kazinform reports.

150,669 teens, 11,161 expectant and 27,076 nursing moms the countrywide were administered the 1st shot of the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19, while 14,342 teens, 1,461 pregnant women and 3,583 breastfeeding moms were fully vaccinated.