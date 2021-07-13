EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:55, 13 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Over 14 thou COVID-19 patients receive hospital treatment in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 43,835 people are being treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

    14,027 COVID-19 patients are under treatment as in-patients and 29,808 as out-patients.

    Of the total number of patients being treated for COVID-19, 846 are in severe condition, 193 in critical condition, and 106 on artificial lung ventilation.

    Notably, the country has added 3,693 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!