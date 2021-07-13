Over 14 thou COVID-19 patients receive hospital treatment in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 43,835 people are being treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

14,027 COVID-19 patients are under treatment as in-patients and 29,808 as out-patients.

Of the total number of patients being treated for COVID-19, 846 are in severe condition, 193 in critical condition, and 106 on artificial lung ventilation.

Notably, the country has added 3,693 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection.