Over 140 houses being built for flood victims in W Kazakhstan

A total of 147 houses for flood-hit residents are being constructed by 15 contracting organizations in Kobda district of the Aktobe region, Kazinform News Agency report referencing the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

To date, the foundations of 12 houses have been laid, the outer walls of 136 houses have been constructed, and roofing has been installed on 129 houses. Window joinery has already been set in 62 houses. Over 250 people are involved in the construction works.

Photo credit: the Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Furthermore, two contractors have constructed walls and are currently completing roofing works on 17 houses in Zharyk village. There is no shortage of construction materials, which are delivered to the sites in a timely manner.

The ministry has noted that a contract has been signed with the contractor to lay power lines, as well as gas and water supply, and these works are already underway. The construction works are planned to be completed by the end of August.

Photo credit: the Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan

According to the ministry, a technical survey of 4,087 objects was conducted in the Aktobe region. Construction of a total of 511 houses have commenced, with 406 houses purchased. Of the 3,073 houses scheduled for repair, 3,000 have been completed.