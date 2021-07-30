EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:15, 30 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Over 140 residents of Atyrau rgn receive 1st COVID-19 vaccine jab

    None
    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Mass COVID-19 vaccination is underway in Atyrau region as the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine has so far administered to over 140 thousand people, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the regional health office, 1,151 people have received the first jab of Sputnik V and QazVac vaccines in the region. It said that a total of 140,506 residents have been given the first jab of Sputnik V and QazVac vaccines since February 1. 93,256 Atyrau region residents have so far received the second COVID-19 vaccine jab.

    As earlier reported the ICU bed occupancy stands at 70% in the region.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Atyrau region Coronavirus in the world QazVac Coronavirus Sputnik V
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!