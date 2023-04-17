EN
    11:52, 17 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Over 140 weather-related accidents recorded in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Two people were injured in road traffic accidents occured in the Kazakh capital over the past 24 hours, Kazinform reports.

    Driving on summer tires on snow-covered roads caused 144 car accidents in the city, it said in a statement.

    Various snow removal equipment is deployed to keep the roads clean.

    As earlier reported, a storm alert was issued for Astana due the heavy snowfalls and high wind.

    15 road sections were closed down countrywide due to snowstorms.


