    09:54, 06 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Over 142,000 nursing moms get COVID-19 vaccine

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of September 6, 2022, some 1,238,886 people received the 1st jab of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, and 1, 199,571 fully completed the vaccination cycle.

    Out of which 874,476 teens, 41,631 expectant mothers and 145,452 breastfeeding moms were given the 1 st jab, 859,961 teens, 39,499 pregnant women, and 142,030 nursing moms received both, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Pfizer Coronavirus для ANSA
