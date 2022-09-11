Over 142,000 nursing moms get COVID vaccine both jabs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of September 11, 2022, some 1,239,2163 people received the 1st shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, and 1,200,696 were given both, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

874,672 teens, 41,699 pregnant women and 145,471 nursing moms were administered the 1st shot, while 860,539 teens, 39,605 expectant moms and 142,050 breastfeeding moms were fully vaccinated.