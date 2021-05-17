EN
    21:20, 17 May 2021 | GMT +6

    Over 142 thou received one COVID-19 vaccine jab in Nur-Sultan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Mass COVID-19 vaccination is actively underway in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform cites the official website of the city’s administration.

    In total, over 142 thousand people have so far received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccines in the city.

    Notably, the number of vaccination sites in the city has been increased from 36 to 100 to speed up vaccination rates.

    COVID-19 vaccination sites operate at Mega Silk Way, Keruen, Khan Shatyr, Abu Dhabi Plaza, Asia Park shopping and entertaining centers, Big Shankhai trade complex, Central Market as well as Alem and Artem trade houses in Nur-Sultan.


