Over 147,000 teens and women get Pfizer vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 354,427 people received the 1st dose of the Pfizer vaccine, while 147,381 were given both as of January 2, 2022, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus in Kazakhstan reads.

285,178 teens, 20,091 expectant and 49,136 nursing moms were administered the 1st jab, while 119,270 teens, 7,868 pregnant women and 20,237 breastfeeding moms fully completed the vaccination cycle.