Over 149,000 teens and women get Pfizer vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 357,387 people received the 1st dose of the Pfizer vaccine, while 149,383 were given both as of January 3, 2022, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus in Kazakhstan reads.

287,639 teens, 20,191 expectant and 49,535 nursing moms were administered the 1st jab, while 120,839 teens, 7,951 pregnant women and 20,587 breastfeeding moms fully completed the vaccination cycle.