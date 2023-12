Over 15,000 new COVID-19 cases, total at 1,132,329

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan confirmed 15,169 new COVID-19 cases, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

4,214 fresh cases were recorded in the Kazakh capital, 2,179 in Almaty, 435 in Shymkent, 1,017 in Akmola region, 593 in Aktobe region, 562 in Almaty region, 553 in Atyrau region, 459 in East Kazakhstan, 296 in Zhambyl region, 521 in West Kazakhstan, 2,104 in Karaganda region, 434 in Kostanay region, 286 in Kyzylorda region, 256 in Mangistau region, 916 in Pavlodar region, 197 in North Kazakhstan, 147 in Turkestan region, bringing the country’s tally to 1,132,329.