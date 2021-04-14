EN
    15:56, 14 April 2021 | GMT +6

    Over 15.6 thou given first COVID-19 vaccine dose in N Kazakhstan

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Vaccination against COVID-19 is underway in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the region’s health office, as of April 14, the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to a total of 15,691 residents. Both Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given to 2,683 residents.

    30 thousand doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are planned to be administered in the region in April.


