Over 15.6 thou given first COVID-19 vaccine dose in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Vaccination against COVID-19 is underway in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the region’s health office, as of April 14, the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to a total of 15,691 residents. Both Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given to 2,683 residents.

30 thousand doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are planned to be administered in the region in April.