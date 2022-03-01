Over 15 thou residents get Pfizer vaccine in Aktobe rgn

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – Over 15 thousand people have been administered the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Aktobe region, Deputy Head of the Health Office of the region Bekbolat Izbassarov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Pfizer vaccine has so far been administered to 15,064 people, including 9,750 teenagers over 12, 4,459 pregnant women, and 855 nursing moms in the region.

Izbassarov went on to note that the first component of COVID-19 vaccines has been given to a total of 402,220 people and the second component to 384,445 people in Aktobe region.

According to him, the region has seen no daily COVID-19 cases.

«Over the past day, there have been no new cases of COVID-19. The R number has declined to 0.42 compared to 0.57 registered countrywide in the past five days. The number of infections has dropped 4.01 times or by 76 cases over the past seven weeks. Our region is in the «green zone,» he said.

81 residents of Aktobe region are treated at the infectious diseases hospitals and 13 are in intensive care units. Three COVID-19 patients are on non-invasive lung ventilation, 11 kids and two pregnant women, one of whom is under in-patient treatment, are under observation.



