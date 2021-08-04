Over 150 babies under age 1 contracted COVID-19

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM «76% of COVID-19 cases recorded in July in Kokshetau fall on people under 60. 14% of those infected are children under 17. Besides, more than 150 babies under 1 were also tested positive for COVID-19,» chief state sanitary doctor of the city Kanat Iskakov told a briefing.

He stressed that the global COVID-19 epidemiological situation remains tense. 7,519 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours the countrywide.

Since July 2 Akmola region remains in the ‘red zone’. Since the pandemic outbreak, the city registered 9,720 laboratory confirmed coronavirus cases. 1,527 cases were recorded in July that is 4.5 times less than in June up to 341. 65 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours, including 95% symptomatic cases. 7 people died. 598 people were hospitalized, 65 patients are in the ICU. 99% of those infected are unvaccinated against COVID-19.