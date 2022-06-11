EN
    13:18, 11 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Over 150 Kazakhstanis still treated for COVID-19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 156 people are still treated for the coronavirus in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the Interdepartmental commission fighting to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

    Of 156, 35 COVID-19 patients are treated at healthcare facilities, while there are also 121 at-home care patients.

    Seven COVID-19 patients are in serious condition, while three more on life support.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that Kazakhstan had added 12 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day.


